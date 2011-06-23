Another Problem In Greece: Member Of Ruling Party To Vote Against Austerity, Bringing Majority Down To 4

Photo: Thousandnews

The imminent vote on Greek austerity really could be the TARP vote all over again (though the eventual US debt ceiling vote may take drama to a whole new level).Greek PM Papandreou managed to survive his confidence vote, with every one of his PASOK party members voting for him, allowing to skate by with a razor thin majority.



That majority is already deteriorating a little.

According to Kathimerini, one PASOK politician — Alexandros Athanasiadis — has said he will vote against the austerity bill (which needs to pass for the country to get aid).

That brings the majority down to a 4-vote margin. Others have opposed the bill as well, but none others have come out against it.

