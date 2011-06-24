Support For Austerity Crumbling, As ANOTHER Ruling Party Politician Says He May Vote Against A Deal

A Greek politician who is a member of the ruling PASOK party has just told press that he may vote against the austerity plan (via Bloomberg).



Headlines are just hitting the wires right now.

Already another PASOK member has said he plans to vote against the measure, and so if this one — Thomas Robopoulos — did ultimately vote against it, it would mean that the Papandreou government’s margin is down to three votes.

Three votes to pass the bill, get the government money, and avoid a default.

Previously, Alexandros Athanasiadis a PASOK politician, had said he would vote against austerity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.