Pasadena's most expensive home just hit the market — here's a look at the palatial estate

A palatial estate in Pasadena, California, is asking $US39.8 million, making it the area’s most expensive listing on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 4.5-acre, gated property features lavish gardens as well as a 16-bedroom main residence and a separate two-bedroom guest house designed in the Beaux-Arts style by LA architect Richard Landry.

In 2015, the New York Times called Landry the “King of the Megamansion.”

Here’s a closer look at the estate, which boasts an Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool, whimsical topiaries, and an 8-car subterranean garage.

A palatial estate designed by award-winning architect Richard Landry has the hit the market for $US39.8 million in Pasadena, California, making it the city’s most expensive listing to date.

The home is listed by Sabrina Wu at Compass and Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Located 15 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles, the 4.5-acre property consists of a 16-bedroom main residence, two-bedroom guest house, and landscaped gardens.

Three gated entrances open up to the property, with a guard house located at the main entrance.

Designed in the Beaux-Arts style, the main residence features a low-lying roof, dramatic columns, and four wings.

The front of the home boasts grandiose porte-cochère, or covered entryway.

There is also an eight-car subterranean garage.

Inside, the home features an impressive two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase as well as a ballroom, art gallery, maids’ suites, and an indoor resistance pool with a spa.

French doors open up to stone terraces and Juliette balconies with wrought-iron and gold leafing railings.

From the foyer, a path leads to a maze-like French garden with a fountain at its centre.

To the west, hedges and rose bushes wind around whimsical topiary structures, like this elephant mama and her baby.

To the east is an Asian-inspired garden with bamboo-covered walkways and a koi pond.

Nearby is a secluded lake with a bridge and waterfall …

… as well as winding walkways interspersed with European-imported statuaries, resting areas, and meditation points.

But the property’s most impressive feature might be the marble-lined Olympic-sized pool, which took over a year to build by hand, according to the listing.

Bordering the pool is a stained-glass dome supported by stone columns.

The home was originally listed at $US52 million back in 2008, then again in 2011 for $US52.7 million, according to Zillow’s property records.

Despite the price cut, the home still far outpaces others in the area. According to the Los Angeles Times, if sold at asking price, the home will be Pasadena’s biggest deal since at least 2013, when the “Dynasty” mansion sold for $US20 million.

