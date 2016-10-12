'PARTY OF ONE': The New York Post sums up Donald Trump's future

The New York Post put out a preview of its Wednesday cover after Donald Trump declared war on the Republican Party Tuesday.

“It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to,” Trump said on Twitter.

The Post’s cover features the Republican nominee sitting on a chair, alone, and holding a Trump-Pence balloon, behind the headline, “Trump at war with GOP, declares himself a PARTY OF ONE.”

Trump bashed the GOP for abandoning him. He ripped House Speaker Paul Ryan by calling him a “very weak and ineffective leader” after the nation’s highest-ranking elected Republican said he would no longer defend or campaign for the real-estate mogul.

Trump later tore into Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who withdrew his endorsement of the billionaire, and continued to lash out at Republicans who desert him.

Here’s the full cover from The Post:

Tomorrow’s cover: Trump becomes party of one while waging war on Republicans https://t.co/DO0yHboZuo pic.twitter.com/zH0CINDffX

— New York Post (@nypost) October 12, 2016

