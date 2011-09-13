NOT AGAIN! Audience At GOP Debate Cheers For Death

Audience members at a Republican debate once again cheered for death,



After going crazy for Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s record overseeing 234 executions in Texas last week, the audience at the CNN Tea Party debate Monday night shouted “yes,” when moderator Wolf Blitzer asked Rep. Ron Paul if a sick person without insurance should be allowed to die.

After the jeering subsided, Paul said in his medical career he has never seen someone denied needed medical treatment — consistent with his philosophy that local communities, not government should support those needing help.

Here’s the shocking video, via TPM:

