PARTY FOUL: Heat Players Hit The Club With Mavs Hours After Finals Loss

Another day, another story giving us a reason to rip the Miami Heat.rumours surfaced yesterday that several Miami Heat players attended the Mavericks post-championship party just hours after losing Game 6.



The rumour developed as follows:

First, ESPN 790 AM in Miami floated the rumour.

Then ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted about the floating of the rumour.

Then Mavs.com writer Earl K. Snead legitimized the rumour, tweeting, “this is true. i confirm it! haha”.

When asked to reveal the names of the Heat players by one his Twitter followers, Snead responded, “I’m no snitch!”

But later in the day Hill snitched on one player, tweeting, “Dampier was one.” Referring to the seldom-used Miami big man who spent considerable time in Dallas earlier in his career.

Without concrete proof, we can’t say with certainty that Heat players were at the club. But Snead and Hill qualify as “NBA insiders,” and the Heat are inherently ignorant. So it’s at least very, very feasible.

If this is true, it will be the second time Heat players attended a championship celebration (the other being the infamous Welcome Party last summer).

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s Celebrations 2, Championships 0.

