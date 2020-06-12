Party City fires an employee over a racist video rant about Black people

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider ‘Disregard for basic human rights of any kind has no place in our communities or country, and certainly not at Party City,’ the company said in a statement.

Party City says it has fired an employee who posted a video ranting about Black people that was picked up on social media.

The company said in a statement that it had “zero tolerance for this type of behaviour & language,” and it was being applauded online for reacting quickly.

A Twitter user had identified a woman by name as being behind the video and working at Party City. A Facebook user with the same name apologised for the comments.

Party City has fired an employee who it says posted a video on social media in which she ranted about Black people and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The video, which includes racial slurs and other disparaging langauge, was picked up and shared on social media, and a Twitter user identified a woman by name as being behind the video and said she worked at Party City, prompting the company to respond.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Party City said it had “zero tolerance for this type of behaviour & language” and said it had made the decision to “terminate” the woman’s employment at the company.

A Facebook user with the name Jacqueline Michele DeLuca, the same name mentioned by the Twitter user, later apologised in a post on Facebook. Business Insider contacted DeLuca for further comment but did not immediately hear back.

Party City said it “stands in solidarity” with its Black colleagues and customers. “We condemn acts of racism, bigotry and hate,” it said. “Disregard for basic human rights of any kind has no place in our communities or country, and certainly not at Party City.”

The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for further comment.

Social-media users praised the company’s quick response to the video in posts online:

Party City should run for mayor, governor and president. — Jack Sparrow (@JackdaSparrow1) June 12, 2020

Yeah, within 10hrs too. Good on party city for quick action. — ???? Lucipurr ???? (@devourerofwrlds) June 12, 2020

Can y'all imagine

Party City has higher standards than the cops https://t.co/7CjfLAWqQv — Mellozine @ Corlo Island (@TraumaGoggles) June 12, 2020

Earlier this week, a FedEx worker was also fired and a corrections officer was suspended after they were caught on video reenacting George Floyd’s death to taunt Black Lives Matters protesters in Franklinville, New Jersey.

Unrest over Floyd’s killing by the police in Minneapolis on May 25 has prompted many companies to speak out on racism and reevaluate some of their own policies in the past few weeks.

