Mum pens furious open letter to Party City about its 'sexy cop' Halloween costume for little girls

Party City is under fire for its girls’ Halloween costumes after one mum wrote an irate letter and posted it on Facebook.

The complaint specifically singled out Party City for offering more “career” costumes for young boys than for young girls, Today reports. The only options were a princess, waitress, and sexy police officer.

“While Halloween costumes are undoubtedly about ‘make-believe,’ it is unfathomable that toddler girls and boys who might be interested in dressing up as police officers are seeking to imagine themselves in the incongruent way your business apparently imagines them,” Lin Kramer wrote.

Party City This toddler police officer costume upset one mum on Facebook.

“Toddler girls are not imagining and hoping that they will grow up to become a ‘sexy cop’ — which is clearly what your girl costume suggests; rather, young girls, just as young boys, see and admire their family members and neighbours offering service to their communities and delight in the idea of doing the same. I am absolutely appalled that your business reinterprets girls’ innocent and well-intentioned dreams into this costume.”

She also pointed out how outdated the costumes are.

“While there is absolutely nothing wrong with little girls who enjoy and want to dress up this Halloween as a ‘Light Up Twinkler Witch,’ or a ‘Doo Wop Darling,’ or an ‘Enchanted Stars Princess,’ there is also absolutely nothing wrong with little girls who might wish to give the ‘UPS Driver’ costume or the ‘Ride in Train’ costume a try! Please, Party City, open up your view of the world and redesign your marketing scheme to let kids be kids, without imposing on them antiquated views of gender roles,” Kramer wrote.

You can read the whole post below:

The complaint went viral, and Party City responded to the post in a since-deleted comment.

Kramer took a screenshot of the response and posted it.

“Hi Lin, Thank you for reaching out to is,” the deleted reply reads, “We appreciate your feedback and will consider your feedback for the future.”

