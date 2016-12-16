Parts of the ATO website are down again

Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images.

Problems with the Australian Tax Office’s online services are continuing today, with the MyTax website down, locking out individual taxpayers.

The MyTax site today

Sorry to those of you who are trying to log into our online services for individuals (eg myTax) this morning – the service is offline again. — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) December 16, 2016

We’re working to identify the issue so we can restore these online services as soon as possible. We’ll keep you updated. — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) December 16, 2016

The ATO website first went down on Monday morning and remained offline for two days before various portals were gradually restored.

The failure has been blamed on a hardware issue. Hewlett Packard, which supplies the ATO with its online services, has been working with the authority to resolve the problems.

The ATO says no taxpayer information has been compromised and no data lost.

The tax office says it will “work with any client to ensure they are not disadvantaged as a result of the outage”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.