Parts of the ATO website are down again

Simon Thomsen
Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images.

Problems with the Australian Tax Office’s online services are continuing today, with the MyTax website down, locking out individual taxpayers.

The MyTax site today

The ATO website first went down on Monday morning and remained offline for two days before various portals were gradually restored.

The failure has been blamed on a hardware issue. Hewlett Packard, which supplies the ATO with its online services, has been working with the authority to resolve the problems.

The ATO says no taxpayer information has been compromised and no data lost.

The tax office says it will “work with any client to ensure they are not disadvantaged as a result of the outage”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.