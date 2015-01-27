Parts Of NYC Could Get Up To 3 Feet Of Snow

Residents of the Northeastern US are swiftly escaping their offices and buckling down for what forecasters have called a “crippling and potentially historic” snowstorm.

The storm has arrived.

It’s currently making its way up the coast from northern New Jersey to southern Maine, covering the region in more than two feet of snow.

Take a look at this terrifying satellite image of the blizzard:

As you might expect, at the New York region’s three major airports, things are getting murky. Here’s the breakdown:

•The Federal Aviation Administration issued a “ground stop” for operations at Newark Liberty International Airport, but it has been lifted. The airport is now operating with only limited delays of 15 minutes or less.

•LaGuardia Airport’s ground stop has also been lifted. LaGuardia is also operating with delays of 15 minutes or less.

•Despite worsening weather conditions Monday afternoon, JFK airport is operating with delays of 15 minutes or less as well.

•United Airlines announced earlier today that it would cancel all flights out of its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flightradar24.com New York City airspace at 7:00 p.m.

Numerous flights were canceled in advance of the storm. As of 5:30 p.m. ET, as snowfall intensified and darkness fell, flight traffic in the New York area had lightened considerably.

By 7:00 p.m. airspace over New York City was all but empty.

Reuters/ Brendan McDermid Commuters trudge through the blizzard conditions in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio remarked at a Sunday press conference that it could be “a storm the likes of which we have never seen before.” In fact, the storm is on track to match or surpass the snowfall seen during the past century’s top five record-breaking snowstorms.

In its most recent update, the National Weather Service is predicting up to 36 inches of snow for much of Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, and 18-24 inches for Manhattan and Staten Island. The National Weather Service has also warned of “near hurricane-force” winds and zero-visibility conditions.

Other major cities are expecting similarly heavy snowfall, with Boston and its surrounding areas looking at 18-36 inches and Philadelphia expecting up to a foot.

NOAA A map released by the NOAA showing a blizzard warning along coastal areas from New Jersey to Maine.

According to the Associated Press, at least 1,700 flights are expected to be canceled on Monday alone.

In New York, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority posted the following service update to its website:

NYC Transit will store trains underground on express tracks starting this evening to protect the subway car fleet from the elements and ensure that trains are ready for the next rush period. This means that only local service will be available and all overnight construction work is cancelled.

Trains were added to both Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad service, to aid commuters who planned to leave New York City early. The MTA advised that LIRR service will be stopped at 11 p.m.

In addition, the MTA has announced that all subway service in the City will be suspended at 11 p.m as well.

New Jersey Transit announced that it would shut down all service at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, with train service not expected to resume until Thursday.

