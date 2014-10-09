Parts Of Australia Are Suffering Blood Moon Disappointment Today And These Awesome Photos Aren't Going To Help

Alex Heber
The blood moon. Picture: AP

Were you one of the people who threw a jacket on and headed outside about 9pm last night in search of a glimpse of the blood moon, only to be disappointed?

The cloudy night sky in parts of Australia blocked what was an incredible site.

But don’t worry, a bunch of lucky people have captured the blood moon and they’re gloating about it on social media.

So for those of you who missed out, here are a few incredible photos of last night’s blood moon.

Don’t worry there’ll be another eclipse next year.

And just in case you would like to relive the cloudy coverage, Sydney Observatory live streamed it last night. (You just need to fast forward about six hours.)

