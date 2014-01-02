Parts Of Australia Are Ringing In The New Year With A Heatwave

Photo: Getty Images

There are sizzling temperatures being recorded across parts of Australia.

According to The ABC the mercury is expected to near 50 degrees Celsius in regional South Australia.

There is also a heatwave predicted for Queensland, with 40 degree weather on the way for the capital Brisbane on Saturday.

It is also hot in the NT. Maximum temperatures haven’t been below 43 degrees in Alice Springs since the start of the week.

