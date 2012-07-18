'Partridge Family' Star Loses Fight Over The Rights To Red Carpet Photos

Photo: Youtube/SumerKis38

An appeals court has killed a “Patridge Family” star’s proposed class-action lawsuit alleging a photo distributor didn’t have the right to post pics of celebrities walking down the red carpet.Shirley Jones, who played the mum on the iconic 1970s TV show, claimed photo distributor Corbis Corp. improperly profited from her image by posting red-carpet photos of her and other celebs on its site.



But there was no reason why Corbis should have questioned the star’s apparent consent to having her photos used, California’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

The Ninth Circuit’s opinion affirmed a judge’s May 2011 ruling in favour of Corbis that celebrities strutting down the carpet implicitly consent to having their photos used, the Hollywood Reporter reported at the time.

“Plaintiff concedes that for the 10 photographs at issue, she chose to walk down the red carpet knowing photographers would take her picture,” the lower court judge wrote in May 2011, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Plaintiff also does not dispute that it is the custom and practice in the entertainment industry that red carpet photographs are widely used and disseminated,” the judge added.

