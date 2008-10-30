Partnership Day: Goldman Names The Newly Minted Partners

Goldman Sachs has named its latest crop of new partners. The announcement, which was expected yesterday, was made just moments ago.



94 new partners were named today, down from the 115 new partners named in the last round two years ago. The full memo and list of new partners is below.

Partnership managing directors, or PMDs, get an increased base salary, the opportunity to invest in Goldman deals, a discount on Goldman stock purchases and a share in the partner compensation pool, among other perks. Many wonder whether Goldman’s partnership pool will survive its change of status into a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. If not, the class of 2008 would bear the additional honorific of being the Last Partners Goldman ever made.

Meanwhile, Goldman’s compensation is coming under political fire. Congressman Henry Waxman has asked Goldman Sachs to justify the billions of dollars it will pay out in salary and bonuses this year.

GOLDMAN PARTNERSHIP MEMO

October 29, 2008 Goldman Sachs Announces the Partner Class of 2008 We are pleased to announce that the following individuals have been invited to become partners as of November 29, 2008, the start of our next fiscal year. These appointments recognise the contributions and potential of some of the firm’s most valued senior professionals.

Paul R. Aaron

Sean J. Gallagher

David M. Marcinek

Heather K. Shemilt

Sanggyun Ahn

Gonzalo R. Garcia

Blake W. Mather

Magid N. Shenouda

Philip S. Armstrong

Paul E. Germain

John J. McCabe

Suhail A. Sikhtian

Charles Baillie

Paul Graves

John J. McGuire Jr.

Gavin Simms

Philip R. Berlinski

E. Glenn Hadden

Milton R. Millman III

Marshall Smith

Robert A. Berry

Jonathan J. Hall

Christopher Milner

John D. Storey

Oliver R. Bolitho

Jan Hatzius

Christina P. Minnis

Patrick M. Street

Patrick T. Boyle

Martin Hintze

Takashi Murata

Ram K. Sundaram

Stephen Branton-Speak

Todd Hohman

Todd G. Owens

Robert J. Sweeney

Anne F. Brennan

James P. Houghton

Craig W. Packer

Michael J. Swenson

Samuel S. Britton

Paul J. Huchro

Gilberto Pozzi

Jeffrey M. Tomasi

Jason G. Cahilly

Hidehiro Imatsu

Lora J. Price

David G. Torrible

Martin Cher

Alan S. Kava

Lorin P. Radtke

Frederick Towfigh

Denis P. Coleman III

Dimitrios Kavvathas

Richard N. Ramsden

Greg A. Tusar

Kevin P. Connors

Larry M. Kellerman

Michael J. Richman A

ndrea A. Vittorelli

James V. Covello

Hideki Kinuhata

Michael Rimland

Paul Walker

Jeffrey R. Currie

Michael E. Koester

Luigi G. Rizzo

Alasdair J. Warren

Albert F. Dombrowski

J. Christopher A. Kojima

Scott A. Romanoff

Dominic A. Wilson

Thomas M. Dowling

Michiel P. Lap

Julian Salisbury

Steve Windsor

L. Brooks Entwistle

Brian J. Lee

Paul D. Scialla

Martin Wiwen-Nilsson

Stephan J. Feldgoise

David A. Lehman

Peter E. Scialla

Denise A. Wyllie

Benjamin W. Ferguson

Deborah R. Leone

Peter A. Seccia

Han Song Zhu*

Wolfgang Fink

John S. Lindfors

Rebecca M. Shaghalian

Timur F. Galen

H.C. Liu

Devesh P. Shah * Employee of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited We congratulate all of those selected and wish them continued success in their careers. These decisions are extremely difficult and we would like to acknowledge the contributions of those who were not selected this year. We are confident that many of them will be selected in the future. Lloyd C. Blankfein Jon Winkelried Gary D. Cohn

