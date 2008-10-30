Partnership Day: Goldman Names The Newly Minted Partners

Goldman Sachs has named its latest crop of new partners. The announcement, which was expected yesterday, was made just moments ago.
94 new partners were named today, down from the 115 new partners named in the last round two years ago. The full memo and list of new partners is below.
Partnership managing directors, or PMDs, get an increased base salary, the opportunity to invest in Goldman deals, a discount on Goldman stock purchases and a share in the partner compensation pool, among other perks. Many wonder whether Goldman’s partnership pool will survive its change of status into a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. If not, the class of 2008 would bear the additional honorific of being the Last Partners Goldman ever made.
Meanwhile, Goldman’s compensation is coming under political fire. Congressman Henry Waxman has asked Goldman Sachs to justify the billions of dollars it will pay out in salary and bonuses this year.
GOLDMAN PARTNERSHIP MEMO
October 29, 2008 Goldman Sachs Announces the Partner Class of 2008
We are pleased to announce that the following individuals have been invited to become partners as of November 29, 2008, the start of our next fiscal year. These appointments recognise the contributions and potential of some of the firm’s most valued senior professionals.
- Paul R. Aaron
- Sean J. Gallagher
- David M. Marcinek
- Heather K. Shemilt
- Sanggyun Ahn
- Gonzalo R. Garcia
- Blake W. Mather
- Magid N. Shenouda
- Philip S. Armstrong
- Paul E. Germain
- John J. McCabe
- Suhail A. Sikhtian
- Charles Baillie
- Paul Graves
- John J. McGuire Jr.
- Gavin Simms
- Philip R. Berlinski
- E. Glenn Hadden
- Milton R. Millman III
- Marshall Smith
- Robert A. Berry
- Jonathan J. Hall
- Christopher Milner
- John D. Storey
- Oliver R. Bolitho
- Jan Hatzius
- Christina P. Minnis
- Patrick M. Street
- Patrick T. Boyle
- Martin Hintze
- Takashi Murata
- Ram K. Sundaram
- Stephen Branton-Speak
- Todd Hohman
- Todd G. Owens
- Robert J. Sweeney
- Anne F. Brennan
- James P. Houghton
- Craig W. Packer
- Michael J. Swenson
- Samuel S. Britton
- Paul J. Huchro
- Gilberto Pozzi
- Jeffrey M. Tomasi
- Jason G. Cahilly
- Hidehiro Imatsu
- Lora J. Price
- David G. Torrible
- Martin Cher
- Alan S. Kava
- Lorin P. Radtke
- Frederick Towfigh
- Denis P. Coleman III
- Dimitrios Kavvathas
- Richard N. Ramsden
- Greg A. Tusar
- Kevin P. Connors
- Larry M. Kellerman
- Michael J. Richman A
- ndrea A. Vittorelli
- James V. Covello
- Hideki Kinuhata
- Michael Rimland
- Paul Walker
- Jeffrey R. Currie
- Michael E. Koester
- Luigi G. Rizzo
- Alasdair J. Warren
- Albert F. Dombrowski
- J. Christopher A. Kojima
- Scott A. Romanoff
- Dominic A. Wilson
- Thomas M. Dowling
- Michiel P. Lap
- Julian Salisbury
- Steve Windsor
- L. Brooks Entwistle
- Brian J. Lee
- Paul D. Scialla
- Martin Wiwen-Nilsson
- Stephan J. Feldgoise
- David A. Lehman
- Peter E. Scialla
- Denise A. Wyllie
- Benjamin W. Ferguson
- Deborah R. Leone
- Peter A. Seccia
- Han Song Zhu*
- Wolfgang Fink
- John S. Lindfors
- Rebecca M. Shaghalian
- Timur F. Galen
- H.C. Liu
- Devesh P. Shah
* Employee of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited
We congratulate all of those selected and wish them continued success in their careers. These decisions are extremely difficult and we would like to acknowledge the contributions of those who were not selected this year. We are confident that many of them will be selected in the future.
Lloyd C. Blankfein Jon Winkelried Gary D. Cohn
