Partnering With Fishburners, Xero Is Going After Startups

Xero Australia boss Chris Ridd. Image: Supplied.

Cloud-accounting company Xero is launching its very own startup program to help emerging Australian businesses.

Joining forces with tech incubator Fishburners, Xero’s program is designed to support the local entrepreneurial community and help Australian startups manage their finances.

Every startup in the Fishburner’s community will be given a free six-month subscription to the accounting platform.

“We know that for startups, managing cash flow and keeping a close eye on finances is critical for success,” Xero Australia managing director Chris Ridd said. “With software like Xero a small business owner has real time access to their finances — anywhere, anytime.”

Murray Hurps, General Manager of Fishburners, said the deal is a good fit because Xero is an early adopter of cloud tech and the incubator’s community is built on that mindset.

“We have a large community of early adopters and disruptors at Fishburners and partnering with an innovative company like Xero is a natural alignment,” he said.

“Xero is the accounting software of choice for startups working at Fishburners, so we’re thrilled to offer them a special deal.”

Chasing the startup sector, Xero has also partnered with female entrepreneur group League of Extraordinary Women as well as events organisations Startup Grind and That Startup Show.

“The startup community within Australia is thriving and it’s initiatives like this from Xero which will assist entrepreneurs, such as our League members in growing a bigger and better business” League of Extraordinary Women general manager Chiquita Searle said.

Ridd said the program was part of Xero’s efforts to support entrepreneurial activity and champion small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy,” Ridd said.

“Xero is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs to foster sustainable and successful businesses and we’re happy to provide value back to the startup community and support them any way we can.”

