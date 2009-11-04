Partner of "Major Firm" Surprised by Cravath Bonuses

Blind item: Which partner at a “major New York law firm” is surprised any firm is paying bonuses this year?



The New York Law Journal quoted an unnamed partner from an unnamed firm as saying he was “quite honestly surprised” at Cravath’s bonus announcement and that he would expect clients to have a negative reaction to any bonuses this year.

We do hear some associates are looking at receiving bonus checks as an “if” not “when” scenario, but there’s little doubt they prefer “when.”

So there are probably lots of big firm lawyers out there wondering just who this partner is and hoping he does not have a profile on their own web page.

The “surprised” partner was not the only one naysaying bonuses. “Everybody has been waiting for the first shoe to drop,” said a second anonymous firm partner, this time a firm “chair.”

“I think everybody has been assuming bonuses would not match last year. I think there’s still an open question whether the firms that have had a really good year … will want to differentiate themselves, but I personally doubt it,” he (or she!) said.

The NYLJ walks through the recent history of Cravath’s bonuses here.

