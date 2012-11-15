The list of new Goldman Sachs partners is out!
The bank tapped 70 new “partnership managing directors.” That is a much smaller class compared to the 110 tapped in 2010.
Phone calls from Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn letting the bankers know they’ve made partner should have started around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Reuters.
Those who didn’t make the cut were informed yesterday.
Goldman partners are picked during a very intense and secretive two-year selection process.
To be made partner is seen as a very, very big deal.
Here’s the release from Goldman:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has invited 70 individuals to become Partners of the firm.
These appointments recognise some of the firm’s most valued senior professionals and acknowledge their leadership and contribution to the firm’s culture of excellence.
“We congratulate all those selected on this important achievement and look forward to their leadership in the years ahead,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.
The following individuals will become Partners of the firm as of January 1, 2013, the start of our next fiscal year.
One former Goldman partner told eFinancial News: “Don’t tell my wife this, but being made partner was the greatest moment of my life.”
Congratulations to all of them.
Bloomberg has the list of people who made the cut:
Vivek Bantwal
Pat Fels
John Mallory
Michael Ronen
Heather Bellini
Pete Finn
Joseph S. Mauro
Jami Rubin
Brian Bolster
David Fishman
Charles M. McGarraugh
Yann Samuelides
Jill Borst
Sheara Fredman
Xavier C. Menguy
Joshua S. Schiffrin
Michael Brandmeyer
Jacques Gabillon
Amol Naik
David Schwimmer
Jason H. Brauth
Francesco Garzarelli
Jo Natauri
Gaurav Seth
Stuart Cash
Nick Giovanni
Una Neary
Michael Siegel
Alex Chi
Brad Gross
Gregory G. Olafson
Michael Smith
Kent Clark
Anthony Gutman
Lisa Opoku
Josh Struzziery III
Richard Cormack
Leland Hensch
Gerald Ouderkirk III
Damian Sutcliffe
Jack Daly
Russell W. Horwitz
Francesco Pascuzzi
Michael Swell
Anne Marie B. Darling
Roy Joseph
Anthony W. Pasquariello
Ryan Thall
David Dase
John Kim
Huw Pill
Bobby Vedral
Olaf Diaz-Pintado
Marie Louise Kirk
Dmitri Potishko
Simon Watson
Robert Drake-Brockman
Hugh Lawson
Sean Rice
Toby C. Watson
Alessandro Dusi
Scott Lebovitz
Francois J. Rigou
Yoshihiko Yano
Edward A. Emerson
Ericka Leslie
Scott M. Rofey
Antonio F. Esteves
Luca M. Lombardi
Jeroen Rombouts
