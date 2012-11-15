The list of new Goldman Sachs partners is out!



The bank tapped 70 new “partnership managing directors.” That is a much smaller class compared to the 110 tapped in 2010.

Phone calls from Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn letting the bankers know they’ve made partner should have started around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Reuters.

Those who didn’t make the cut were informed yesterday.

Goldman partners are picked during a very intense and secretive two-year selection process.

To be made partner is seen as a very, very big deal.

Here’s the release from Goldman:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has invited 70 individuals to become Partners of the firm.

These appointments recognise some of the firm’s most valued senior professionals and acknowledge their leadership and contribution to the firm’s culture of excellence.

“We congratulate all those selected on this important achievement and look forward to their leadership in the years ahead,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.

The following individuals will become Partners of the firm as of January 1, 2013, the start of our next fiscal year.

One former Goldman partner told eFinancial News: “Don’t tell my wife this, but being made partner was the greatest moment of my life.”

Congratulations to all of them.

Bloomberg has the list of people who made the cut:

Vivek Bantwal

Pat Fels

John Mallory

Michael Ronen

Heather Bellini

Pete Finn

Joseph S. Mauro

Jami Rubin

Brian Bolster

David Fishman

Charles M. McGarraugh

Yann Samuelides

Jill Borst

Sheara Fredman

Xavier C. Menguy

Joshua S. Schiffrin

Michael Brandmeyer

Jacques Gabillon

Amol Naik

David Schwimmer

Jason H. Brauth

Francesco Garzarelli

Jo Natauri

Gaurav Seth

Stuart Cash

Nick Giovanni

Una Neary

Michael Siegel

Alex Chi

Brad Gross

Gregory G. Olafson

Michael Smith

Kent Clark

Anthony Gutman

Lisa Opoku

Josh Struzziery III

Richard Cormack

Leland Hensch

Gerald Ouderkirk III

Damian Sutcliffe

Jack Daly

Russell W. Horwitz

Francesco Pascuzzi

Michael Swell

Anne Marie B. Darling

Roy Joseph

Anthony W. Pasquariello

Ryan Thall

David Dase

John Kim

Huw Pill

Bobby Vedral

Olaf Diaz-Pintado

Marie Louise Kirk

Dmitri Potishko

Simon Watson

Robert Drake-Brockman

Hugh Lawson

Sean Rice

Toby C. Watson

Alessandro Dusi

Scott Lebovitz

Francois J. Rigou

Yoshihiko Yano

Edward A. Emerson

Ericka Leslie

Scott M. Rofey

Antonio F. Esteves

Luca M. Lombardi

Jeroen Rombouts

