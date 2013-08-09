Partially Blind Photographer Takes The Most Beautiful Pictures Of Storms

Terry Rosema is a storm chaser from Grand Rapids, Mich.

He is also partially blind.

Despite having little to no vision when looking straight ahead, the trained graphic designer takes arresting photos of tornadoes, lighting, and other severe storms.

Rosema’s story came by way of The Weekly Flickr, where you can learn more about his path to storm-chasing.

The photographer was kind enough to let us republish some of his images here.

You can see more of Rosema’s work on his Flickr photostream.

