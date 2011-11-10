Here's The Sad Truth About People Who Go To School Part-Time While Working

Photo: mcjs websolutions

Nearly 40 per cent of America’s college students are attending school part time.But they aren’t graduating.



Complete College America compiled 2011 college completion data from 33 states. The study, called Time is the enemy, claims to be the first study of its kind because it researched graduation rates of all college students, not just first-time, full-time students.

And the results were shocking.

Only 12.2 per cent of part-time students earn a 1-year certificate within two years. It takes 7.8 per cent of part-time students four years to earn a 2-year associate degree.

For part-time students working toward their bachelor’s degrees, only 24.3% earn that degree within eight years, according to the study.

The numbers drop even more for African American, Hispanic, or older students. Only 2.1 per cent of African American part-time students earn their associate degree in three years. For Hispanic students, that number jumps slightly to 2.6 per cent.

The cause for the excess time students spend in college might be due to the number of courses they are required to take.

“Excessive course-taking is slowing down progress to certificates and degrees,” the study found. “And students are spending too much time in school.”

The study found that non-traditional students are the new majority on college campuses, with 75 per cent either commuting, working or juggling families while attending school.

Check out the entire report to see the rest of the findings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.