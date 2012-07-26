A Chicago neighbourhood Has Joined Boston In Blocking Chick-Fil-A From Opening Stores

Photo: Stuck in Customs | Flickr

Chicago alderman Joe Moreno wants to stop Chick-fil-A from building a new store in his ward because of the recent anti-gay marriage comments made by the company’s president and COO Dan Cathy, reports Hal Dardick at the Chicago Tribune.”If you are discriminating against a segment of the community, I don’t want you in the 1st Ward,” Moreno told the Tribune.



Moreno’s part of the city is filled with hipsters, and public officials there have “cultivated the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community” for a long time, according to the Tribune.

He likely has the final say on the issue due to “aldermanic privilege,” the defacto veto city council representatives wield on issues affecting only their wards. Moreno used the privilege last year to block a Walmart from coming to his ward.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel hasn’t made comments in outright support of Moreno, but did say, “Chick-fil-A values are not Chicago values. They disrespect our fellow neighbours and residents. This would be a bad investment, since it would be empty.”

Moreno is already getting heat for his comments.

David Smith, executive director of an anti-gay marriage Christian group called the Illinois Family Institute, said, “It’s hypocritical. Here’s the alderman turning around and being intolerant and discriminatory because somebody has a different view than he does. Would he do that to a Muslim company?”

