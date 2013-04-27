NYPD Says Landing Gear Discovered Wedged Between Buildings Was Part Of 9/11 Plane

The New York Police Department says it’s found a piece of a plane that crashed into the World Trade centre on 9/11 more than a decade ago.



A piece of landing gear was found wedged between two buildings near Park Place downtown, according to CBS Local.

A Boeing identification number is visible on the part. Police will consider sifting through soil in search of human remains.

Here’s a tweet from CNBC with a picture of the plane piece:

The NYPD has discovered a piece of landing gear they say may be from a commercial airliner destroyed on 9/11. PHOTO: twitter.com/CNBC/status/32… — CNBC (@CNBC) April 26, 2013

