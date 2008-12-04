Part-AY! Moguls, Billionaires Holding Lavish Events

Despite our earlier post, and constant updates on who’s cancelling Christmas, some billionaires (and even millionaires) aren’t letting the economic downturn get in the way of their partying. Via The New York Observer, here’s who’s planning a lavish celebration over the next few weeks:



Harvey Weinstein’s online community A Small World (a.k.a. Facebook for millionaires) and the luxury diamond brand Leviev at the brand’s Madison Avenue boutique. [The party’s called] “Socials Buck the Recession with Champagne & Diamonds.” Young socials like Dalia Oberlander, Jennifer Creel, Gillian Hearst-Shaw, and actress Kiera Chaplin, will be modelling some of the jewelry while socialites Amanda Hearst, Annelise Peterson, and Annie Churchill play hostess. Leviev was founded by Lev Leviev, a diamond billionaire from Tashkent, Uzbek Republic (formerly part of the Soviet Union) and is ranked the 210th wealthiest person in the world by Forbes with a net worth of $4.1 billion (though as The Observer reported in October, Mr. Leviev may be having trouble paying his bills). Mr. Leviev is the chairman of the investment company Africa Israel Group

IAC, meanwhile, will be having its annual bash on Dec. 18 in its headquarters.

“It’s not like Christmas should be canceled altogether by economic events,” Mr. Diller told the Transom via email. “We’re going to have our holiday party, in our own space, for our employees and their families, and we’re going to thank everyone for their work during the year and wish them a safe and happy holiday and a productive new year.”

No word on whether this year’s event will be as lavish as last year’s, but a spokeswoman told the Observer that arrangements would be similar to last year’s event.

Last year, there was a dance floor installed, a photo booth for silly snapshots, a DJ and cream-coloured lounge banquettes brought into the normally barren lobby especially for the occasion. One editorial employee who worked at one of the company’s Web sites—and has since left for News Corp.—recalled a chocolate fountain under which guests stuck wooden spears with strawberries; troupes of hired cater waiters wearing black; and mountainous buffets of food served on “real plates,” not plastic party plates. There was even an exclusive guest list…

“Diller seems in denial of the current market condition so putting on a big show might be über important to him,” said [a] former staffer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.