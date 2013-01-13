The Drones Are Here! (And You Can Buy One Now)

Parrot, a company best known for making Bluetooth headsets and accessories, has been expanding its offerings over the last few years.



The company not only makes the best headphones on the planet, but also a really cool hovering drone vehicle.

The AR Drone is equipped with 720p HD video camera, so you can capture images from just about any perspective. Plus it can do some really cool tricks.

You can get an AR Drone 2.0 for $300.

We got a demo of the AR Drone at the Consumer Electronics Show this week. Check out the video below to see them in action:

