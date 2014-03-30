Parramatta Eels Leave Jarryd Hayne $200,000 Out Of Pocket After Contract Breach

Hayne takes on Penrith player Jamal Indris in Round 4 of the 2014 NRL season. Photo: Getty/ Matt King

Star fullback Jarryd Hayne has been short-handed $200,000 by the Parramatta Eels, after the club failed to honour a series of third-party payments.

Hayne’s manager, Wayne Beavis, met with the club to discuss the issue, where Eels CEO Scott Seward said: “We work through every issue in regards to every player we have to ensure we honour all of our commitments. Jarryd is one of our players and we’ll honour everything we said we’d do.”

The club can not afford to lose their strongest player after taking out the wooden spoon in the past two seasons — even with the “Hayne train” in the team.

Hayne helped seal a win for the Eels last night, assisting with three tries and scoring one himself to beat Penrith 32-16.

