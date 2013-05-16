US

A Hilarious Parody Trailer For 'The Great Catsby'

Aly Weisman

Ever wondered what Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” would be like if acted by animated cats instead of Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan?

Guyism has done a mash-up of the 2013 film and the animated Disney classic
“The Aristocats” — all set to the most recent “Gatsby” soundtrack, which is filled with hip hop.

The combination is somehow spot-on, and kind of hilarious. Watch below:

