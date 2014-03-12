People Can't Stop Ridiculing Diet Coke's 'You're On' Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Students from the Creative Circus advertising school became the latest people to mock Diet Coke’s “You’re On” ads, which claim that motivated young people like Taylor Swift are powered by Diet Coke, even though it sounds like Coke is saying they are on cocaine. The students’ parody ad follows news stories with headlines like “Is Diet Coke Dabbling In Drug References In Its Ads?” and “Diet Coke Actually Trying To Act Like This Isn’t A Cocaine Joke.”

Twitter hired former YouTube executive Baljeet Singh as product director in its revenue organisation. Singh will work on Twitter’s video and video ad products.

In his big talk at South By Southwest, Edward Snowden said the big tech companies are irresponsible with consumer data.

Organic appointed Tracy Richards as its first chief marketing officer. Richards has been with the agency for more than 13 years and was most recently working as group director, global business development.

MRY CMO David Berkowitz has an op-ed at Ad Age that makes the claim that South By Southwest is more about innovation in marketing than technology at this point.

The online advertising marketplace Adknowledge acquired video ad platform Giant Media in recognition of growing customer demand for video advertising.

GolinHarris added creatives Emily Reed and Danielle Kasum to its west-coast roster. Reed previously worked at Fox Business Network and BBDO, and Kasum is an app developer and graphic designer with experience at Appsnminded, Wacky Puppy Designs, and MobiGirl Media.

The Wall Street Journal has launched its new sponsored content division, WSJ Custom Studios. Its first native ad product, Narratives, debuts today as part of a three-month campaign for Brocade.

