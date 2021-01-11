Parler is now offline after Amazon cut it off, and its CEO said it could be down for up to a week

SOPA Images / Getty Images

Social media app Parler is now offline.

Amazon booted the app off its web-hosting servers after it said Parler failed to moderate threats of violence.

Parler CEO John Matze said the site could be down for up to a week.

Parler, the social media app popular with supporters of President Donald Trump, is now offline after Amazon booted the platform off its web-hosting service.

Amazon announced its intention to sever ties with Parler on Sunday, saying it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

“Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler’s account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59PM PST,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Insider.

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News on Sunday that the platform would “get back online as quickly as possible,” and that the site could be down for up to a week.

Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff also told Fox and Friends she believed the company was being “singled out.”

Amazon is not alone in taking action against Parler: Apple and Google both removed the app from their app stores. Apple said it was because Parler had failed to regulate “threats of violence and illegal activity” on its platform, and Google gave a similar line of reasoning.



Apple and Google’s suspensions came after the app experienced a surge in popularity on Friday, the same day Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account. The app was briefly at the top of Apple’s App Store, and according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower it saw 210,000 downloads on Friday, up 281% from the day before.

Numerous conservative figures and personalities including lawmakers also announced they’re moving to Parler following Twitter’s suspension of Trump. Gab, another social media site famous for appealing to the right-wing, said on Saturday it was gaining 100,000 users per hour.

Experts previously told Insider that Parler is likely to survive being booted off Amazon’s services. “It is realistic to expect that Parler will find another provider to host their services like AWS [Amazon Web Services],” said Max Aliapoulios, a computer science Ph. D candidate at New York University.

