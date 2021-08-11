‘Parks and Rec’ star Adam Scott reveals he caught COVID-19 in February and urged people to get vaccinated

‘Parks and Recreation’ star Adam Scott revealed he caught COVID-19 in February.

Scott said the virus was much worse than the side effects he experienced with the vaccine.

“Get the vaccine,” he urged fans. “Please.”

Adam Scott revealed on Twitter Wednesday that he had COVID-19 back in February.

The “Parks and Recreation” actor is urging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus. “Get the vaccine. Please,” he says.

The 48-year-old said being sick with COVID-19 as feeling like being “run over by a train then placed under a hovercraft for 10 days?”

Scott added that he was “luckily not hospitalized.”

Scott said that the side effects from the vaccine shots, by comparison, were mild.

“Get the vaccine,” he said. “Please”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.