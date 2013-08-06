Kristen Bell Cast As Amy Poehler Character In 'Parks And Recreation' Alternate Reality Episode

“Parks and Recreation” has a sixth-season episode in the works that takes place in a crazy alternate universe: Eagleton, Indiana.

Eagleton is the elite, waspy suburb that neighbours the characters’ hometown of Pawnee.

The episode’s cast includes Kristen Bell as Leslie Knope, “The Big Lebowski’s” Sam Elliot as Ron Swanson, and Funny Or Die’s Billy Eichner as Donna Meagle, according to Vulture.

Here’s Leslie Knope explaining the bad blood between Eagleton and Pawnee:

