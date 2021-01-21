13 celebrities you forgot guest-starred on 'Parks and Recreation'

David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images President Joe Biden appeared on ‘Parks and Rec.’

When “Parks and Recreation” ended, the workplace comedy joined the hall of TV fame alongside other binge-worthy comedies such as “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” and “30 Rock.”

The show boasted a talented main cast of actors and also featured numerous celebrities and public figures in guest-starring roles.

Read on for a list of the best “Parks and Rec” celebrity guest stars.

Michelle Obama played herself on season six.

NBC Michelle Obama guest-starred on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Very little could faze Olympic-level overachiever Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), but meeting former First Lady Michelle Obama did the trick.

When Leslie visited California to consider a job for the National Parks Service on season six, Obama wished her well and stressed the importance of having passionate people in government positions.

Leslie nodded adamantly and replied, “I agree with you on all things throughout history until the end of times forever.”

Kristen Bell was Ingrid de Forest on the show.

NBC Amy Poehler and Kristen Bell on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Kristen Bell was perfectly terrible as Eagleton councilwoman Ingrid de Forest.

Ingrid often referenced Eagleton’s lavish and glamorous lifestyle by proudly stating that the town fills its public pools with bottled water and uses government money to buy HBO for everyone.

After the Eagleton-Pawnee merger, Ingrid replaced Leslie on the town council.

In addition to guest-starring on “Parks and Recreation,” Bell has also worked alongside lead Adam Scott on numerous shows including “Party Down,” “Veronica Mars,” and “The Good Place.”

Jon Hamm played an incompetent employee.

NBC Jon Hamm appeared on season seven.

Jon Hamm was introduced near the end of the show as Ed, a bumbling but enthusiastic National Parks employee.

After the show’s time jump on the final season, Leslie immediately fired Ed, saying, “You’re the most incompetent person I’ve ever worked with, and that includes Terry.”

Ed cheerfully accepted her order and waved goodbye to the office, thanking them for letting him work there for the three years that unfolded off-screen.

J.K. Simmons played a mean mayor.

NBC J.K. Simmons was on season five.

J.K. Simmons appeared on season five as Mayor Stice, the mayor of Ben Wyatt’s hometown of Partridge, Minnesota.

Leslie and Ben went to the town to accept a key to the city as recognition for Ben’s past stint as a teenage mayor. But they soon realised that the town never forgave Ben for a failed sports complex that plunged Partridge into financial ruin.

Mayor Stice planned to humiliate Ben by presenting him with a key made of ice, but his plans go awry when Ben ends up in the hospital with kidney stones.

Patricia Clarkson played Ron’s first ex-wife.

NBC Patricia Clarkson on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Megan Mullally was terrific in the recurring role of Tammy Two, the fear-inducing ex-wife of Ron Swanson, but she met her match on season four when she was overshadowed by Tammy One, played by Patricia Clarkson.

Tammy One was monstrous enough to make Ron’s mustache tremble as she attempted to audit him for all he was worth.

Her chill changed the atmosphere of the entire office, leaving an impressed April to declare, “She’s the cold, distant mother I never had.”

Jonathan Banks acted as Ben’s father.

NBC Jonathan Banks on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Fresh off of his turn as hired killer Mike Ehrmantraut on “Breaking Bad,” Jonathan Banks appeared on “Parks and Recreation” as Ben’s surly father.

At Ben and Leslie’s engagement party, he paraded his new girlfriend Ulani around in front of Ben’s mother and tempers started to flare.

Leslie tried to break the tension by offering a bowl of red vines, which prompted Banks to gruffly reply, “We’re a Twizzlers family.”

Andy Samberg briefly played a park ranger.

NBC Andy Samberg appeared on season two of ‘Parks and Rec.’

Before the comedian starred on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Andy Samberg appeared on an early season of “Parks and Recreation” as Carl Lorthner, a rather loud park ranger.

He took Leslie on a tour of the park to inspect problem areas and yelled about a log he found in the woods that had over 50 worms on it.

Heidi Klum played a Danish mayor on the show.

NBC Amy Poehler and Heidi Klum on ‘Parks and Rec.’

When Leslie went to London to receive a prestigious award she ran into a fellow honoree named Ulee Danssen, played by supermodel and businesswoman Heidi Klum.

Upon meeting the mayor from Silkeborg, Denmark, Leslie marveled at her “symmetrical” face and was surprised to find that Ulee’s town made a statue for her out of goat cheese.

This heightened Leslie’s own insecurity over Pawnee’s unpopular opinion of her, and she revealed that the closest thing she’d gotten to a statue was a pinata of her face filled with broccoli.

Patton Oswalt was a passionate local resident on one episode.

NBC Patton Oswalt on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Comedian Patton Oswalt appeared on season five as Garth Blundin, a local resident who’s passionate about Pawnee’s history and decries Leslie for trying to remove its more archaic laws.

Garth challenged Leslie to live by the outdated laws of the Pawnee Charter, but Oswalt’s shining moment came as he began a citizen filibuster by outlining the plot of the seventh “Star Wars” film and connecting it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is an official extended cut online of Oswalt’s filibuster that lasts for an impressive eight minutes of unedited monologuing about Boba Fett, infinity gems, and Hannibal Lecter.

Ginuwine played himself on three episodes.

NBC Ginuwine sang on ‘Parks and Rec.’

R&B singer Ginuwine appeared as Donna’s cousin on the season-six finale.

Donna roped him into playing at the Pawnee/Eagleton Unity Concert by threatening to tell people about their bathtub days.

Ginuwine took the stage after The Decemberists and performed his hit “Pony” in memory of Pawnee’s late, great Lil’ Sebastian.

Bill Murray played a previous mayor of Pawnee.

NBC Bill Murray on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Actor and comedian Bill Murray played Mayor Gunderson, a character mentioned throughout the show.

Mayor Gunderson served as the mayor of Pawnee for 39 consecutive years and appeared on screen in a pre-recorded message, looking back at his long term in office and revealing that he and court stenographer Ethel Beavers had been lovers for decades.

Paul Rudd played Leslie’s rival, Bobby Newport.

NBC Paul Rudd on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Paul Rudd had a reoccurring role as Bobby Newport, Leslie’s rival in the council election.

Dim-witted but affable, Bobby failed upward time and again, mostly due to nepotism and his family’s financial influence on the town. He won over voters with broad statements like, “I’m against crime and I’m not ashamed to admit it.”

Bobby was happier and more carefree than any real politician, and he was also relieved when the election was over and Leslie won.

President Joe Biden appeared as himself on the show.

David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Joe Biden and Amy Poehler on ‘Parks and Rec.’

Back when he was vice president of the US, President Joe Biden made two guest appearances on “Parks and Rec.”

His first cameo came on season five. On the episode, Ben surprised Leslie with a special engagement gift: A meeting with her political hero, Biden.

President Biden briefly returned on the series finale, as well.

