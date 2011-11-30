Amy Poehler's 'Parks And Recreation' Is Getting Two New Awesome Comedy Guest Stars

Photo: NBC

If you love “Parks and Recreation,” here’s an early holiday present:The NBC show starring and produced by Amy Poehler is getting not one, but two great comedy guest stars in the near future.



Kathryn Hahn — who recently led the now-cancelled NBC show “Free Agents” and who’s starred in “Step Brothers” and “Funny or Die” — will play Poehler’s election-season opponent.

Hahn’s part was originally written for a male actor — but when “Agents” crashed and burned, the show snapped her up.

And guess who’s returning to reprise his old role?

Louis C.K., who played Poehler’s cop love interest in season two.

As Rob Lowe’s chipper “Parks and Rec” character would say: “Excellent!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.