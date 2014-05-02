Watch This Amazing Real-Life Spider-Man Climb Tall Buildings And Do Insane Stunts [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Sony worked with the L.A.-based production studio Contagious and popular YouTube parkour star Ronnie Shalvis to make an impressive video promoting “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” In it, Shalvis dresses up in a Spider-Man costume and does some pretty incredible stunts by scaling buildings, tumbling across rooftops, and doing a handstand very near to the edge of a roof.

Fast Company was named magazine of the year at last night’s National Magazine Awards. The New Yorker won the most awards on the night, with four for feature writing, fiction, essays and criticism, and columns and commentary.

WPP acquired the Toronto digital marketing agency Twist Image, which works with clients like Walmart Canada, TD Bank, and the Montreal Canadiens.

BuzzFeed and DigitasLBi announced a branded content partnership through which members of Buzzfeed’s marketing team will do a residency at Digitas.

The movie studio Relativity Media is in talks to acquire YouTube network Fullscreen.

AT&T tapped MRY to be the lead agency on its “It Can Wait” anti-texting and driving campaign. BBDO was the incumbent on the account.

LinkedIn says this is the year half of its traffic will come from mobile devices.

Atlanta-based Sparks Grove hired Russell Heubach for the position of executive creative director at its New York office. Heubach was previously group creative director at mcgarrybowen.

