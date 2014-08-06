Man Gets A Parking Ticket In San Francisco, Even Though He's Never Been To San Francisco

Charlie Carballo, the webmaster for the San Diego radio station Star 94.1, got a parking ticket for violating street-cleaning signs in San Francisco on June 8. The ticket was for $US64.

But not only was Carballo not in San Francisco at the time the ticket was issued, he’s never even been to San Francisco. And he has a Foursquare check-in to prove it.

The ticket notice was sent from a collection agency called LDC Collection Systems, that the San Francisco Municipal Parking Agency contracts to collect the funds for outstanding tickets.

“Curiously, I never received any parking violation messages, warning, tickets or notices from San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, but I was jettisoned along to a collection agency, LDC Collections, to PAY UP… and pay up quickly before they add another notch to my Experian page,” he wrote on the Star 94.1 blog.

Carballo wrote a detailed letter to the SFMTA about why it couldn’t have been his car that was ticketed. “Regarding an additional clerical error on part of LDC Collections and SFMTA, the vehicle make/colour listed on your documentation lists my vehicle as BLACK. I drive a WHITE Honda Civic,” he wrote.

The ticket was issued around 2 a.m. PT. But according to a Foursquare check-in just after 8 p.m. PT, he was at a Lionel Richie concert at the Sleep Train Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California.

That’s about a 7.5-hour drive from San Francisco.

“Again, I believe that this is a clerical error. The numbers don’t add up and the logic just doesn’t make sense,” he wrote to the SFMTA. “Please advise on how to proceed because, according to my documentation, there’s no possible way I was in San Francisco at the time you listed.”

We’ve reached out to both Carballo and the SFMTA and will update this post when we hear back.

