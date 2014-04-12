Design Students Made Livable Homes No Larger Than An Average Parking Spot

Living in your car has a whole new meaning.

Students, faculty, and alumni from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently created a series of tiny homes that fit neatly in a typical supermarket parking space.

According to the university, “SCADpad” is described as a “unique micro housing and adaptive re-use experiment that proposes an answer to the world’s growing urban housing challenges.”

SCAD SCADpad Europe

Essentially, they’re cool, millennial-style minitrailers. The SCAD team built the three 135-square-foot units inside a midtown Atlanta parking garage. The homes are equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, and living space, and are decorated in Asian, European, and North American themes.

“They’re entirely self-sufficient — it’s small living with no compromises,” said Christian Sottile, dean of the School of Building Arts at SCAD.

SCAD View from one SCADpad

And why focus on parking lots? “Parking structures are a unique and very recent building type,” Sottile said. “It’s not a structure that cities, architects and designers have examined as opportunities for urban living.”

According to SCAD, about half of all parking garages are actually vacant, allowing for potential residential space in increasingly populated cities.

SCAD SCADpad kitchen

The thrifty homes have been approved for temporary occupancy and will house students and guests starting April 15.

SCAD SCADpad North America

SCAD SCADpad Asia

