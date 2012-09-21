Parking Panda Finds Really Cheap Parking Spots, Really Fast

Photo: Flickr / Marcus Hansson

Parking Panda, an online parking reservation service, has just expanded to two new locations and added a cool mobile app.The app helps users find a parking spot faster and is now available for free on the iPhone. It will soon be on Android.



In addition to helping customers find parking in high volume areas or at crowded events, Parking Panda helps drivers save money. Here’s how:

First, open the app and type in a zip code to find your location. A new screen appears prompting you to answer specific questions, including where you want to park, when you need to be there, and the distance you’re willing to travel. The scroll bar under “Distance” goes left to find very close spots, or right if you’re open to travelling further.

The “Daily” or “Monthly” option on top lets you to search for parking for a day or a longer period of time. Hit “Search” and watch the panda spin while the app finds the best deals near you. A list of options appear within seconds, starting with the cheapest and closest spot. A photo, the price and the distance are shown. Just click “Park Here” to pay through the app.

Parking Panda shows spots in a range of places, including garages, private businesses, or residential spaces. SpotHero is similar, but is only offered in Chicago. Parking Panda was already functioning in Washington and Baltimore, and this week launched services in Oakland, Calif. and San Francisco.

The service has about 20,000 spaces up for grabs, although it does not have full functionality yet in New York or Chicago. Though it offers parking in these cities, users can’t reserve the spaces in advance and pay for them ahead of time. Instead, they’ll just to have pay in person.

