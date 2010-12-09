The NYT Confirms There's Not Nearly Enough Conflict And Tension On The 'Parker Spitzer' Set

Last week Page Six, which has been heavy on the media scoops of late, wrote that there was trouble on the set of CNN’s Parker Spitzer. And they weren’t just talking about the ever-sinking ratings.

Well apparently there was enough smoke there to warrant a NYT piece on troubled show.



Short version: Behind-the-scenes things are apparently not quite as troubled as the (small world of media insiders) has been lead to believe.

The tensions spilled into public view last week when the Page Six gossip column in The New York Post said Ms. Parker had stormed off the set in early November. Asked about that claim, Ms. Parker said, “I don’t storm. I saunter.”

She acknowledged that there was some “editorial and political tension,” but cast it as a normal part of television production. “That’s how human beings are made,” she added.

Mr. Spitzer put it this way: “I’ve seen tension in my life — conflict, tension, acrimony — and I haven’t seen anything here that comes close to what I’ve seen.”

Which one imagines is part of the problem.

It seems pretty clear CNN could have a relative hit on their hands if they simply unleashed Spitzer. One easy way to do so would be to do the show live. One need only take a quick look around the cablesphere to see that the shows that do well feature unpredictable hosts live on TV (O’Reilly, who tapes live, is the exception, but he’s also been around the longest). Combine that unpredictableness with Spitzer’s knowledge of the financial world (at a time when everyone is talking deficit and tax cuts) and it seems to me you’d at least have more-seen TV.

Also, can someone explain why Eliot Spitzer is not on Twitter? Piers Morgan doesn’t even have a show yet and he’s already racked up nearly 70,000 followers in a week.

