How A 19-Year-Old Skied To The South Pole Faster Than Anyone In History

Willis Resilience Expedition At 19 years old, Parker Liautaud is the youngest man to ski unsupported to the South Pole.

Parker Liautaud set a record in December as the fastest unsupported person to ski from the Antarctic Coast to the South Pole, completing the 314-mile journey in 18 days.

At 19, the polar adventurer is also the youngest man to reach the most southern point on Earth by foot, without any assistance.

But the records come second to Liautaud’s main goal, which is to advance the discussion on climate change. During the first part of the mission, Liautaud and four others crossed the continent in a custom-built truck collecting ice and snow samples for a global warming study. Liautaud and his teammate, Doug Stoup, then skied unsupported to the South Pole, while the other men followed at a distance.

“The speed record was to engage people about climate policy,” Liautaud said in an interview with Business Insider. “It was also a good metaphor for the urgency of climate change.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.