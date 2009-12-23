DEJA VU: Alabama Congressman Switches Parties To GOP On Eve Of Healthcare Vote

What is this 1993 again?



We’ve got a huge vote coming up on a healthcare overhaul, and now southern Democrats are deserting their party in favour of the GOP.

Talk about a shift from last year. If someone told you in November 2008, that politicians would be jumping to the GOP, you’d have thought they were nuts.

POLITICO: POLITICO has learned that Rep. Parker Griffith, a freshman Democrat from Alabama, will announce today that he’s switching parties to become a Republican.

According to a senior GOP aide familiar with the decision, the announcement will take place in this afternoon in his home district in northern Alabama.

Griffith’s party switch comes on the eve of a pivotal congressional health care vote and will send a jolt through a Democratic House Caucus that has already been unnerved by the recent retirements of a handful of members who, like Griffith, hail from districts that offer prime pickup opportunities for the GOP in 201

Read the whole story at POLITICO — >

