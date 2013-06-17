Tony Parker Explained Why The Miami Heat Keep Giving Danny Green Wide Open 3-Pointers

Spurs guard Danny Green set the record for 3-pointers in a single NBA Finals last night.



He’s now shooting 65% on 3-pointers in the Finals, and 76% on catch-and-shoot 3’s.

It’s one of the most amazing hot streaks in playoff history, and Green would probably be the Finals MVP if the series ended today.

The big question going into Game 6 is this: Why the heck are the Heat leaving him so open?

Tony Parker answered that question last night after the game. He said, “I can’t believe he’s still open at this moment of this series. They are still trapping me and doubling Timmy, and Danny is wide open. He’s shooting the ball well. If you are going to leave Danny wide open, he’s going to make threes.”

It’s not just the doubling and trapping. Miami’s guards — specifically Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen — have gotten lost a number of times in this series and failed to close out on Green.

Even when they do get a hand in his face, he’s knocking down shots like crazy.

But Parker’s postgame comments accurately sum up what makes San Antonio so good. If you try to guard Parker one-on-one off of pick-n-roll, he’s going to torch you. If you try to trap him, the Spurs are going to whip it around to find the open man.

The same can be said for doubling Duncan in the post.

There’s no good option for Miami. They’re terrified of getting torched by Parker and Duncan, and that’s why Green has been so open.

Here are all 24 of Danny Green’s 3’s in the Finals:

