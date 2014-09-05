Step Inside The Swankiest New Hotel In New York City

Melia Robinson/BI Park Hyatt New York’s Spa Nalai offers sweeping views of Midtown West and the Hudson River.

Earlier this month, the luxury hotel chain Park Hyatt opened its flagship New York location, Park Hyatt New York.

Housed inside the near-complete condo One57 on 57th Street, Park Hyatt is 25 floors of sheer elegance and opulence.

Rumour has it Park Hyatt New York could become the first new five-star hotel in New York in more than 11 years. The rating is determined by the venerable Forbes Travel Guide, which will send an inspector (and a second anonymous inspector) to review the hotel in the next six months.

New York currently has eight 5-star hotels, the 11-year-old Mandarin Oriental being the most recently anointed. Should Park Hyatt qualify for the Forbes Travel Guide’s top rating, it has to go above and beyond, providing “room amenities including fresh flowers and wine by the glass presented in the bottle and poured by room-service staff.”

We recently toured the Park Hyatt New York and a 530-square-foot Park Studio Suite, available for $US1,295 a night on average, to see what the team is doing to meet these impeccable standards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.