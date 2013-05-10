South Korean President Fires Spokesperson For Allegedly Molesting Intern During US Trip

South Korea’s presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party waves to her supporters near the party’s head office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye has fired spokesman Yoon Chang-jung in the middle of a trip to the U.S., Yonhap News reports.



While the South Korean news agency says only that Yoon was involved in “unsavory” act, Steve Herman, the well-respected Voice of America Northeast Asia bureau chief, says that other ROK media outlets are reporting that Yoon is “accused of molesting an intern at the Embassy in Washington, DC.”

The Chosun Ilbo is carrying one report largely sourced from the popular Korean-American forum, MissyUSA.com.

According to this report, Yoon was drinking at a hotel bar with members of the embassy staff until dawn. Washington D.C. police were then called by an intern, but did not arrest Yoon, Chosun reports.

Park returned home to Korea yesterday, Chosun reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.