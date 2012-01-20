HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $29 Million Ranch Near Park City Is The Perfect Home For A Sundance Film Festival Fan

Meredith Galante
park city house

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Sitting on 214 acres of seclusion this huge ranch near Park City, Utah is the perfect place to hide out when not taking in a trendy flick at the Sundance Film Festival.The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is on sale for $29 million.

The floors are hand-crafted hickory floors, a theatre room, wine cellar, art studio, eight car garage, sports court, while outside there’s a fire pit next to the river for relaxation time.

The home is located on Weber Canyon Road in Park City

From the outside you can see Weber River running past the house

With 214 acres, there is room for a barn

The house is nestled among trees for privacy

As you approach the main entrance to the home, you still get a view of the mountains

The floors are all hand-carved

Inside there's a media room for your to re-watch your favourite Sundance Films of years past

The kitchen has a large, open floor plan

We love the material the counter tops are made of

Another view of the kitchen

This entire wall in the kitchen gives a view of the river

In case Sundance isn't entertaining enough, there's a game room

All of the bedrooms have bathrooms inside, too

The bedrooms don't spare the great views

The wine cellar is massive

The great room feels really cozy

Take in the great view at breakfast

There are a few eating areas in the house

The fireplace is made of multi-coloured stone

This room has a lot of natural light

This bedroom has a very nice fireplace

All of the bathrooms have a different style aesthetic to them

This one is more rustic

This sink is ultra modern

Another great detail shot of the bathroom

The master bedroom

This tub is built for two

Here's a view of the house when it's snow covered

The grass is very green in the summer tme

The fire pit sits right off the river

Entertain your friends with your bartending skills

Hang your robes next to the hot tub so you don't get cold after a dip

