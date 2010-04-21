HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ridiculous Park City Mansions At Firesale Prices In Bank Liquidation Sale

Photo: usauctionsonline.com
Park City, Utah has seen a brisk housing market lately, but it will reach new heights with an auction of 30 luxury properties on May 1st.Million dollar homes in the famous winter hot spot will be auctioned by U.S. Auction & Realty, with some cases of bidding prices slashed by half the estimated market values.
The goal is to move the properties, as proven by the oddly honest press release: “the bank is willing to take whatever they can get.”
So what will these dream homes fetch at auction?
House # 1: A Deer Valley home with panoramic views of peaks at the Park City Mountain Resort, with an estimated market value of $3,400,000.
Three custom stone fireplaces, elevator, vaulted ceilings, 4 private guest suites each with a bathroom attached, private patio and hot-tub.
House # 2: A 9100 sq. ft. home on almost 2 acres. Gated and landscaped with a market value of $3,995,000.
House # 3: A 8,356 sq.ft. home on 2.26 acres overlooking the Wasatch Mountains, built in 2008, with an estimated market value of $4,200,000.
Grand lodge style with a massive great room, two sitting areas, alder wood ceilings,log poles and walls of windows.
Wooden floors, huge kitchen with high-end Viking appliances, alder woodworking, granite counter tops and stone work.
