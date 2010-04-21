HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ridiculous Park City Mansions At Firesale Prices In Bank Liquidation Sale

Photo: usauctionsonline.com

Park City, Utah has seen a brisk housing market lately, but it will reach new heights with an auction of 30 luxury properties on May 1st.Million dollar homes in the famous winter hot spot will be auctioned by U.S. Auction & Realty, with some cases of bidding prices slashed by half the estimated market values.



The goal is to move the properties, as proven by the oddly honest press release: “the bank is willing to take whatever they can get.”

So what will these dream homes fetch at auction?



