HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ridiculous Park City Mansions At Firesale Prices In Bank Liquidation Sale

Antonina Jedrzejczak
Park City Auction

Photo: usauctionsonline.com

Park City, Utah has seen a brisk housing market lately, but it will reach new heights with an auction of 30 luxury properties on May 1st.Million dollar homes in the famous winter hot spot will be auctioned by U.S. Auction & Realty, with some cases of bidding prices slashed by half the estimated market values.

The goal is to move the properties, as proven by the oddly honest press release: “the bank is willing to take whatever they can get.”

So what will these dream homes fetch at auction?
 

House # 1: A Deer Valley home with panoramic views of peaks at the Park City Mountain Resort, with an estimated market value of $3,400,000.

Bidding starts at $2,395,000.

5,866 sq.ft. home built in 2007, with taxes at $20,426.

Five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage.

The sellers added over $35,000 in upgrades (custom tile, granite, cabinetry, theatre room).

Three custom stone fireplaces, elevator, vaulted ceilings, 4 private guest suites each with a bathroom attached, private patio and hot-tub.

And the view.

House # 2: A 9100 sq. ft. home on almost 2 acres. Gated and landscaped with a market value of $3,995,000.

Seven fireplaces.

The large media room has a 10 ft. screen and a $100,000 surround sound system.

Wet bar, 2 media rooms, 2 dishwashers, viking stove, pool house, sauna.

Outdoor heated pool, hot tub, outside fire pit & upper level deck with outside fireplace.

House # 3: A 8,356 sq.ft. home on 2.26 acres overlooking the Wasatch Mountains, built in 2008, with an estimated market value of $4,200,000.

The house was originally listed for $8.5 million with current bidding starting at $2,995,000.

Eight bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 3 car garage, with taxes at $29,816.

Two grand master suites with fireplaces and jetted tubs.

Grand lodge style with a massive great room, two sitting areas, alder wood ceilings,log poles and walls of windows.

Wooden floors, huge kitchen with high-end Viking appliances, alder woodworking, granite counter tops and stone work.

Now take a look at the flip side of real estate...

Welcome To Main Street: Truly The Most Depressing Commercial Real Estate Project We've Ever Seen >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.