HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Very Contemporary Penthouse On Park Avenue For $25 Million

A Park Avenue Penthouse was just listed for $25 million—$14 million more than it was purchased for in 2009, though it’s undergone a major renovation (via Nearsay).The penthouse takes up the entire floor, and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a roof deck, a marble gallery leading into the living room, media room and butler’s pantry.



