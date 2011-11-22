HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Very Contemporary Penthouse On Park Avenue For $25 Million

Meredith Galante
park avenue penthouse

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

A Park Avenue Penthouse was just listed for $25 million—$14 million more than it was purchased for in 2009, though it’s undergone a major renovation (via Nearsay).The penthouse takes up the entire floor, and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a roof deck, a marble gallery leading into the living room, media room and butler’s pantry.

Here's the marble gallery that greets you upon entering the home

The living room has a lot of floor space to entertain

We love the built-in book case in the corner and the large windows

This room has access to a balcony

The formal dining room can sit at least 10

The all-white kitchen is very elegant

The breakfast nook is perfect for hosting brunches with friends

The living room has space for a desk and lots of wall art

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a private balcony

The master bath has marble floors and his and her sinks

This room is perfect for a little girl

Lots of space for liquor

From this vantage, the apartment looks huge

The roof deck is perfect for tanning

Check out that view

There's plenty of greenery up here

The space is great for parities

There's a place for the kids to play, too

Want a colour-coded house?

