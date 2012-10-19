There's A New Documentary On NYC's 2 Park Avenues—One Rich, One Poor

Women entering Mercedes Benzes, white-gloved doormen saying “good morning,” and diamonds sparkling in windows, all set to opera music, set the scene for a new documentary about the glitziest street in New York City: Park Avenue.



“Park Avenue: Money, Power & the American Dream” will air on PBS Nov. 12.

The documentary is actually a tale of two Park Avenues; the ritzy one located that runs through the Upper East Side, newly declared America’s most expensive neighbourhood, and one in the Bronx, which is one of the poorest congressional districts in the country.

While real estate shots of the Manhattan’s Upper East Side are shown in the trailer, the voiceover says, “the rich here haven’t just used their money to buy fancy cars, private jets and mansions, they’ve also used it to rig the game in their favour.”

The film is a directed by muckraking documentary vet Alex Gibney and features interviews with Michael Gross, author of a book about the rich and famous residents of 740 Park Ave., according to The New York Post. Gibney is the filmmaker behind “Taxi to the Dark Side” and “Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer.”

Check out the trailer:

