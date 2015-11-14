A hashtag intended to help Paris attack victims find refuge has been overrun by well wishers

Molly Mulshine
PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 13: Medics move a wounded man near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire after an attack November 13, 2013 in Paris, France. Gunfire and explosions in multiple locations erupted in the French capital with early casualty reports indicating at least 60 dead. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Soon after news about Friday’s attacks throughout Paris reached the internet, people began tweeting with the hashtag #PorteOuverte, or open door.

The hashtag was intended to link people who are stranded in Paris with a safe place to wait out the ongoing issues in Paris — but it’s now become overrun with sentimental messages.

If you scroll through, you’ll see some instances of people using it for its intended purpose. 

Some people are using the hashtag to spread awareness of it, which is helpful.

Others are posting safety reminders to people who are using it.

But in addition to these helpful tweets, other users are clogging the hashtag with sentimental messages.

These well wishes are nice in theory, but they derail the hashtag’s original purpose: to help people whose lives are at risk in a concrete, practical way.

Some Twitter users are urging others to stop clogging the hashtag:

Others have focused their attention on a Porte Ouverte website that was apparently created tonight

 

The site shows addresses with links, so it’s unlikely that its mission will be derailed.

Porte ouverteporteouverte.eu

