A hashtag intended to help Paris attack victims find refuge has been overrun by well wishers

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 13: Medics move a wounded man near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire after an attack November 13, 2013 in Paris, France. Gunfire and explosions in multiple locations erupted in the French capital with early casualty reports indicating at least 60 dead. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Soon after news about Friday’s attacks throughout Paris reached the internet, people began tweeting with the hashtag #PorteOuverte, or open door.

The hashtag was intended to link people who are stranded in Paris with a safe place to wait out the ongoing issues in Paris — but it’s now become overrun with sentimental messages.

If you scroll through, you’ll see some instances of people using it for its intended purpose.

10 of us at mine in the 6th, DM or tweet me if you need #PorteOuverte

— Liam Alcock (@jellywellywoowa) November 13, 2015

Some people are using the hashtag to spread awareness of it, which is helpful.

USE #PORTEOUVERTE IF YOU NEED A SAFE PLACE TO BE IN PARIS. STAY ALERT/STAY SAFE.

— Bradley Soileau (@brvdleysoileau) November 13, 2015

Others are posting safety reminders to people who are using it.

MAKE SURE TO NOT GIVE YOUR LOCATION PUBLICLY WHEN USING #PorteOuverte USE DM’s,you don’t know who is reading!! #StaySafe ????????

— Jordan (@Jordan_Coombe) November 13, 2015

But in addition to these helpful tweets, other users are clogging the hashtag with sentimental messages.

How strange it is that in times of such gross inhumanity, the rest of humanity shines through so bright #PorteOuverte ❤️

— Sarah (@sbrecks11) November 13, 2015

#PorteOuverte Americans, be this good to one another.

— Kerri Thompson Frank (@kerri_frank) November 13, 2015

#PorteOuverte is something beautiful in all this horror

— Nita Chaudhary (@nitalovesmiles) November 13, 2015

#PorteOuverte <—- THAT is humanity. Helping even strangers in times of terror.

— ˗ˏˋ P A B L O ˎˊ˗ (@lifewithpablo) November 13, 2015

Taxi drivers waiving fares to get people home safe and the #PorteOuverte movement restore my faith in humanity

— Karan Gadhia (@KaranGadhia) November 13, 2015

How strange it is that in times of such gross inhumanity, the rest of humanity shines through so bright #PorteOuverte ❤️

— Sarah (@sbrecks11) November 13, 2015

These well wishes are nice in theory, but they derail the hashtag’s original purpose: to help people whose lives are at risk in a concrete, practical way.

Some Twitter users are urging others to stop clogging the hashtag:

The idea of the hashtag PorteOuverte is heartwarming, unfortunately tweeting about how heartwarming it is clogged up the tag … #

— Adriaan Bloem (@adriaanbloem) November 14, 2015

The ‘PorteOuverte’ hashtag is obviously wonderful. Praise it without the actual hashtag so people in Paris can use it to find shelter.

— Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) November 14, 2015

Others have focused their attention on a Porte Ouverte website that was apparently created tonight.

Anyone in #Paris still in need: there is a site to help you find the nearest shelter. Please spread. https://t.co/cRNGwAkeSA #portesouvertes

— Angela Schmer (@Angela_Schmer) November 14, 2015

If you’re in #Paris get off the street ASAP-website up now https://t.co/EWqxma8df9 Please be aware of your surroundings! #PorteOuverte

— fifi ferenghi (@fififerenghi) November 14, 2015

The site shows addresses with links, so it’s unlikely that its mission will be derailed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.