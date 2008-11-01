Parisians Ready To Lynch Traders

You think Americans are mad at Wall Street? The French are apparently prepared to lynch anyone claiming to be a trader, says Paris Match.



Page Six: WHILE the subprime meltdown is seen by most Americans as a perfect storm of adverse economic conditions beyond human control, the French think they know whom to blame – the traders. A Paris source noted, “Paris Match reported people are ready to lynch someone who says he’s a ‘trader.'”

And George Sheinman, who retired from Wall Street to France to pursue his photography, is preparing an exhibition to open in Paris in January. He told Page Six, “The sponsors have requested that I eliminate any reference to my prior affiliation with Lehman Brothers from my biography.” Sheinman was a vice chairman 20 years ago.

