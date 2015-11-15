Parisians are laying flowers at the sites of the Paris attacks

Parisians have been laying flowers, lighting candles and holding vigils across Paris to mourn the victims of Friday’s Paris attacks.
At least 129 people have died in the series of attacks across six sites, according to French authorities. Hundreds more have been injured and the city is in mourning.
Flowers and candles were left on the pavement near the Bataclan Theatre. The theatre saw the largest number of deaths, with reports that gunmen began firing there during a sold out concert by American band Eagles of Death Metal.
The hostages were only released after police stormed the theatre.
Beyond flowers and candles, messages of hope and solidarity were placed outside Le Carillon bar, where gunmen with AK47s opened fire on patrons.
Messages, flowers and candles are lined up against the closed shutters of the Cambodian restaurant Le Petit Cambodge. At least fourteen died in the attack on the restaurant, and more in attacks took place not far away.
Vigils were also held in other countries. In New York, flowers were arranged at the French Consulate.
And in Sydney a crowd gathered to pay their respects, and started singing the French national anthem.
About 15 minutes into the vigil at Martin Place those present sung the French national anthem pic.twitter.com/zsWftizP4Z
— Ben Grubb (@bengrubb) November 14, 2015
