HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Dallas Mansion That Cost $46 Million To Build Will Ask $10.3 Million At Auction

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Everyone loves looking at photos of this Parisian-style palace near Dallas, but no one seems to want to buy it. The huge 48,000-square-foot mansion cost $46 million to build and was initially listed at $72 million before being price-chopped to $35 million. Now it is headed to the auction block with a starting bid of $10.3 million, Forbes is reporting.

The home, nicknamed the Champ d’Or, took a total of five years to plan, build, and perfect–and it’s just 40 minutes from Dallas. It was conceived by Alan Goldfied, founder of CellStar, and his wife Shirley.

Opulent is really the one word to describe the house, from the crystal chandeliers to the Chanel carpets.

It also has a backyard veranda that can seat up to 450 people, a one-and-a -half acre lake, a steam room, a private salon, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a 15 car-garage, and two elevators.

The home is being sold in a non-distressed auction by Concierge Auctions.

The skylight illuminates the entire foyer.

The foyer is as big as some New York City apartments.

This room is funky with its lime green walls, fuchsia chairs, and opulent chandeliers.

The media room has a beautiful mural on the ceiling.

The family room has a stage in it, so the kids can have a piano recital.

The kitchen is plain compared to the rest of the house.

Play as many frames as you want in your personal bowling alley.

More room for more pianos.

The master bedroom has a princess-canopy bed, a sitting area, and a fireplace.

This bathroom reminds us of something out of Roman times.

If a Chanel rug doesn't scream luxury... we don't know what does.

The indoor pool reminds us of a Hilton Hotel.

A lovely covered eating area.

There's plenty of room for an outdoor party.

All this could be yours.

The house sits on 39 acres of land.

Develop a green thumb in your new home.

The spa is comparable with professional ones.

This is the first purple tennis court we've ever seen.

There's an outdoor pool, too.

The gardens are very well manicured.

