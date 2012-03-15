HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Dallas Mansion That Cost $46 Million To Build Will Ask $10.3 Million At Auction

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Everyone loves looking at photos of this Parisian-style palace near Dallas, but no one seems to want to buy it. The huge 48,000-square-foot mansion cost $46 million to build and was initially listed at $72 million before being price-chopped to $35 million. Now it is headed to the auction block with a starting bid of $10.3 million, Forbes is reporting.



The home, nicknamed the Champ d’Or, took a total of five years to plan, build, and perfect–and it’s just 40 minutes from Dallas. It was conceived by Alan Goldfied, founder of CellStar, and his wife Shirley.

Opulent is really the one word to describe the house, from the crystal chandeliers to the Chanel carpets.

It also has a backyard veranda that can seat up to 450 people, a one-and-a -half acre lake, a steam room, a private salon, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a 15 car-garage, and two elevators.

The home is being sold in a non-distressed auction by Concierge Auctions.

