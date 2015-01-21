Paris Wants To Sue Fox News

CNN Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on CNN.

Paris Mayor Anne Hildago is planning to sue Fox News for its reporting on her city.

In a Tuesday interview on CNN, Hildago slammed the channel’s coverage of separate Muslim-only, “no-go zones” of Paris. Those reports were later retracted by the network.

“When we’re insulted, and when we’ve had an image, then I think we’ll have to sue, I think we’ll have to go to court, in order to have these words removed,” Hidalgo said. “The image of Paris has been prejudiced, and the honour of Paris has been prejudiced.”

Guests and hosts on Fox News have made multiple statements about the “no-go zones” that the channel subsequently apologised for and retracted in recent days. The remarks were based on the assertion that there are areas of Paris where Islamic law rules and only Muslims can enter. This is not correct.

“Over the course of this last week we have made some regrettable errors on air regarding the Muslim population in Europe — particularly with regard to England and France,” Fox anchor Julie Banderas said over the weekend, according to Mediaite. “This applies especially to discussions of so-called ‘No Go Zones’ areas where non-Muslims allegedly aren’t allowed in and police supposedly won’t go.”

The comments were included in reports on the recent terrorist attack against the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the potential suit from Business Insider.

